Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 3, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 3, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: NEWREZ LLC BURGIO, MARVIN T Appoints: BURGIO, GAIL P COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DELLAPIETRA, RACHAEL L Appoints: SCHMIDT, TIMOTHY M MISURACA, DAVID J Appoints: BUYS, JILEEN D PAVIA, COREY M Appoints: PAVIA, MARK J SCHMIDT, TIMOTHY M Appoints: DELLAPIETRA, RACHAEL L SCHOENIG, PAUL Appoints: RABIDEAU, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo