Second Circuit – Fraud on the court: Mazzei v. The Money Store

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fraud on the court Redressed in prior litigation Mazzei v. The Money Store 21-2696-cv Judges Walker, Parker, and Lee Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint alleging fraud on the court. The court held that the plaintiff pled insufficient facts to sustain the claim under the Martina Theatre Corp. ...

