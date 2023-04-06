Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Average 30-year mortgage rate dips as spring season opens

Average 30-year mortgage rate dips as spring season opens

By: The Associated Press MATT OTT April 6, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that's been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped ...

