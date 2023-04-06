Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Assault: People v. Guerra

April 6, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals Assault Justification – Victim’s prior acts of violence People v. Guerra No. 12 Memorandum Background: At issue was the admissibility of prior violent acts of victims in cases where a claim of justification is made by the defendant unless the defendant was aware of the specific acts at the time of the assault. The defendant ...

