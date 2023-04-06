Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Acadia Site Contracting Inc. v. Town of Pendleton

Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Acadia Site Contracting Inc. v. Town of Pendleton

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Late notice of claim Town Law – Noncompliance Acadia Site Contracting Inc. v. Town of Pendleton CA 22-00216 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover payment for highway repair work it performed for the defendant. The defendant moved to dismiss the complaint on the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo