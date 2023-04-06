Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Heath & O’Toole PLLC law firm opens in Orleans County

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

The new law firm of Heath & O’Toole PLLC has announced its grand opening, in Holley, Orleans County. The firm specializes in estate planning and estate administration as well as municipal, real estate, land use, environmental, and energy law. Partners Douglas M. Heath and Bridget O’Toole have a combined 48 years of experience in their areas of ...

