Home / News / Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips

Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips

By: The Associated Press April 6, 2023 0

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports. In a lengthy story published Thursday, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow's yacht and private jet as well ...

