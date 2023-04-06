Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 24, 2023

April 6, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 24, 2023    45 NOT PROVIDED BOEHM, JAMES M et ano to MCNALLY, ALISHA M Property Address: 235 COUNTRYSHIRE DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12795 Page: 0284 Tax Account: 073.19-3-39 Full Sale Price: $1.00 GRAY, ANTHONY to ORTIZ, ALEXANDER et ano Property Address: 46 JOELLEN DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12795 Page: 0408 Tax Account: 058.04-4-55 Full Sale ...

