Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 27, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 27, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 27, 2023    60 NOT PROVIDED ROCK CITY HOMES INC to TSS EAST SIDE REAL ESTATE INC Property Address: Liber: 12796 Page: 0090 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 TRIFIRO, NICHOLAS et al to TRIFIRO PROPERTIES LLC et ano Property Address: 343 AVIS STREET, GREECE NY Liber: 12795 Page: 0632 Tax Account: 090.41-2-13 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo