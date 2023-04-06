Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 6-7, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 6, 2023 CORPORATION NAME FILED MINISTERIO INTERNANCIONAL PENA DE HOREB 84 ROSILAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MOON OROFACIAL MYOLOGY 4050 WEST RIDGE ROAD BUILDING 116, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - MOON, DAYNA JOYCE 370 RIGA MUMFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ROYAL ...

