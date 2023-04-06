Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 3, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT HINISH, LAUREN 95 CROSMAN TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: CAPELL, WALTER R ESQ Attorney: WALTER R CAPELL ESQ Amount: $15,070.30 KIDD, SHARNETTE D 4056 MOUNT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $2,602.03 KING JAMES MEDICAL TRANSPORT LLC 290 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

