Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 4-7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 4, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EVERHART, BRUCE 903 WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: M&T BANK Attorney: KYLE C DIDONE ESQ Amount: $18,347.94 Judgments Recorded March 5, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DENNIS, PORTIA 151 TURPIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $1,952.51 EVOLVE DATUM TECHNOLOGY, LLC et ano 11401 CANTERBURY COURT, ...

