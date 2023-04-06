Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 6-7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 6, 2023 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BOWEN, JAMES D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,338,085.57 DUNSTAN, BARBARA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,951.80 MEYER, LISA B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $42,977.97 VANLOON, NATHAN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $56,750.72 LIEN RELEASE DAYTON, THERESA Favor: USA/IRS FREEMAN, MARY E Favor: USA/IRS MINORITY REPORTER Favor: USA/IRS MINORITY REPORTER Favor: USA/IRS MINORITY REPORTER Favor: USA/IRS STEVENS, JULIE A Favor: USA/IRS STEVENS, JULIE A Favor: USA/IRS WALCOTT, CAROL Favor: USA/IRS Liens Filed Recorded March 7, 2023 FEDERAL ...

