Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 24, 2023    50 NOT PROVIDED DAVILA MARRERO, JESUS M & SOTO, BRENDALIS Property Address: 82 RIDDLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LENMAR INC Amount: $100,000.00 MCDOWELL, TIMOTHY R & MOSES, LISA J Property Address: Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $313,500.00 MILLER, LINDSEY DENISSE & STEVENS, JAMES WESLEY Property Address: 5 IRONWOOD DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: ...

