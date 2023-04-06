Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 27, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 27, 2023    72 NOT PROVIDED BOGART, TAHIRA-MAE & ENNIS, NATHAN Property Address: 96 CLOVERDALE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $169,750.00 NORTHFIELD CHURCH INC & PITTSFORD BAPTIST CHURCH Property Address: 507 THORNELL ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $215,000.00 14420 JOHNSON PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: ...

