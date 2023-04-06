Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 6-7, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 6, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK, NA Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC COMPTON, JOHN P Appoints: COMPTON, JOSEPH A EKIERT, JASON Appoints: EKIERT-SACKELI, LISA NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: COMMUNITY LOAN SERVICING LLC TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-4 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC Powers of Attorney Recorded March 7, 2023 POWER OF ...

