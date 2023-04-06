Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Records access case might go to Court of Appeals

Records access case might go to Court of Appeals

Harris Beach attorney seeking leave to appeal

By: Bennett Loudon April 6, 2023 0

A state appeals court has ruled that town courts must comply with a records request when the request provides basic identifying information.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo