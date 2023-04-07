Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / AI at your fingertips: The best ChatGPT add-ons, extensions for lawyers

AI at your fingertips: The best ChatGPT add-ons, extensions for lawyers

By: Nicole Black April 7, 2023 0

The technology landscape is evolving rapidly, and turning a blind eye is no longer an option for lawyers seeking to stay competitive. The release of GPT4 in mid-March was a groundbreaking advancement in AI technology, which is significant because it enables unparalleled natural language understanding, generation and context awareness. In previous articles, I explained the significance ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo