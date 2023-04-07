Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Austin

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Warrantless search of home – Emergency doctrine People v. Austin KA 16-01153 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of murder and eight counts of robbery. The conviction arose from six separate robberies that took place over a period of three ...

