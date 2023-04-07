High court: Trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN April 7, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school's girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues. The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on ...

