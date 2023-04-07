Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips

Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN April 7, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday he was not required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took that were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as "among our dearest friends," Thomas said in a statement that he was advised by colleagues on ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo