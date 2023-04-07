Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection issues annual report

Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection issues annual report

Almost $10 million paid for lawyer misconduct

By: Bennett Loudon April 7, 2023 0

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection received 236 claims last year, totaling $134 million in alleged losses, according to the Fund’s annual report.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo