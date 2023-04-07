Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York flouts prison solitary confinement rules: lawsuit

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL April 7, 2023 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials were accused in a lawsuit of subjecting people to prolonged solitary confinement in violation of a state law meant to strictly limit a practice increasingly criticized as inhumane. The New York Civil Liberties Union and Prisoners' Legal Services of New York filed a class-action lawsuit late Wednesday in ...

