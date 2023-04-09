Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 8, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 8, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT AOL CONSTRUCTION PO BOX 13232, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - RIVERA TORRES, OMAR ALEXIS 27 1/2 RAINIER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE AMMATURE CREATIVE 91 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 ARNONE, ANGELA MARIE 3246 WOODFIELD DRIVE, WALWORTH NY 14568 - - CHRISTIAN MARKETING ...

