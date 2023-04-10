Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 7-8, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 7, 2023 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SCHEUTZOW, JOHNATHAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SHAW, KEITH R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, CALVIN L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, CHRISTOPHER Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, GEORGE A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE STEWART, PETER M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TEALL, ...

