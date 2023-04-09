Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 28, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 28, 2023    61 NOT PROVIDED 1730 N GOODMAN LLC & TORRES, IRAIN Property Address: 15 BLAKESLEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BIANCO, DONALD Amount: $41,500.00 BROTHERS THROUGH SISTERS LLC Property Address: 114 SPRUCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WOOD, ROY Amount: $104,000.00 HOMETOWNE ACQUISITION SUB LLC Property Address: 500 HOLLEY STREET, SWEDEN NY Lender: ALTER DOMUS US ...

