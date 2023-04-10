Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Debra D. Ryan dies at 71

Calling hours are Tuesday

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2023 0

Debra D. Ryan, the wife of Kevin Ryan, the executive director of the Monroe County Bar Association, died of cancer Saturday (April 8). She was 71.

