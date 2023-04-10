Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Evidence suppressed in DWI case

Evidence suppressed in DWI case

Defendant refused blood test

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2023 0

A Nassau County judge has granted a defense motion to suppress all evidence in a drunk driving case because police did not have probable cause for the arrest and the defendant invoked his right to remain silent.

