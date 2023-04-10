Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Multiple indictments: People v. Byrd

April 10, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Multiple indictments Joinder – Related evidence and prejudice People v. Byrd KA 19-01038 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary and criminal mischief. The conviction arose from an indictment based upon an allegation that he broke into the home of his girlfriend’s ...

