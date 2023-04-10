Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Robbery: People v. Keath A. B. Jr.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Robbery Second person keeping watch – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Keath A. B. Jr. KA 18-01755 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a youthful offender adjudication based upon a nonjury verdict finding him guilty of robbery. He argues that the verdict was against the weight of ...

