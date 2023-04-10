Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Next abortion battles may be among states with clashing laws

Next abortion battles may be among states with clashing laws

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN HANNA April 10, 2023

Abortion is banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy, but the governor on Wednesday signed another law making it illegal to provide help within the state's boundaries to minors seeking an abortion without parental consent. The new law is obviously aimed at abortions obtained in other states, but it's written to criminalize in-state behavior leading ...

