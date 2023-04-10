Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY state budget delayed again amid talks on bail, housing

NY state budget delayed again amid talks on bail, housing

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN April 10, 2023 0

New York state lawmakers passed another weeklong extension for the state's budget Monday to ensure state operations run undisrupted and workers get paid as budget negotiations continue. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli highlighted the need for lawmakers to push the deadline yet again when he sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday urging her to ...

