Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment: United States v. Lewis

Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment: United States v. Lewis

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fourth Amendment Shared back porch – Marijuana trafficking United States v. Lewis 21-838 Judges Lohier, Carney, and Nathan Background: The defendant was found guilty of gun possession in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He appeals arguing that the evidence regarding a firearm and marijuana ...

