Home / Law / Supreme Court justice dismisses defamation lawsuit brought by judge

Supreme Court justice dismisses defamation lawsuit brought by judge

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2023 0

State Supreme Court Justice Maria G. Rosa has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Poughkeepsie City Court Judge Frank Mora against a woman who had complained about him.

