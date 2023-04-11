Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Derivative neglect: Matter of Milo C.

Fourth Department – Derivative neglect: Matter of Milo C.

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Derivative neglect Prior order of neglect Matter of Milo C. CAF 22-00266 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that found she had derivatively neglected her youngest child. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the petitioner established that the neglect of the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo