Fourth Department – Restitution order: People v. Case

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restitution order Investigation costs People v. Case KA 19-00084 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order directing her to pay restitution to her former employer, to her employer’s insurance carrier, plus a 5% collection surcharge. She was charged with grand larceny after her employer conducted an ...

