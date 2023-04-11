Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2023 0

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, an extraordinary move as he seeks to halt a House Judiciary Committee inquiry that the prosecutor contends is a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump. Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that ...

