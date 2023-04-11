Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wilson nominated to be chief judge

Caitlin J. Halligan recommended to replace Wilson

By: Bennett Loudon April 11, 2023 0

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday nominated New York State Court of Appeals Judge Rowan D. Wilson to serve as chief judge.

