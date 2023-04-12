Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Sovereign immunity: Henry v. New Jersey Transit Corp., et al.

Court of Appeals – Sovereign immunity: Henry v. New Jersey Transit Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sovereign immunity Preservation – Appellate jurisdiction Henry v. New Jersey Transit Corp., et al. No. 11 Judge Singas Background: The plaintiff was injured while riding on a bus owned by the defendant. A jury found in the plaintiff’s favor. On appeal, the Appellate Division found that the defendant waived its sovereign immunity defense through its ...

