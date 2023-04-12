Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – License revocation: Chartrand v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles Appeals Board

Fourth Department – License revocation: Chartrand v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles Appeals Board

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department License revocation Vehicle stop – Reasonable suspicion Chartrand v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles Appeals Board TP 22-01056 Transferred from Supreme Court, Lewis County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the revocation of his driver’s license based on his refusal to submit to a chemical ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo