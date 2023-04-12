Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states, including NY

Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states, including NY

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2023 0

Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday. The agreement with New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo