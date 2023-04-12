Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 30, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 30, 2023    57 NOT PROVIDED FERRANTE, PHYLLIS to FERRANTE, PAUL Property Address: 99 HARDING ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12797 Page: 0455 Tax Account: 075.28-2-14 Full Sale Price: $1.00 JDM HOMES LLC to GRAYSON, SHAMEEKA L Property Address: 32 NORTHVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12797 Page: 0342 Tax Account: 090.76-1-43 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 MORREALE, FELICE et ...

