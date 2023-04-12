Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 9, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 9, 2023 CORPORATION NAME FILED IGLESIA JESUCRISTO ES MI SENOR CORP 108 EVERGREEN STREET APT 106, ROCHESTER NY 14605 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED 3DK KENNELS 44 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - WILSON, KENNETH LEMAR 44 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - A PERFECT 10 APPAREL SPORTS EQUIPMENT 228 STENSON STREET, ...

