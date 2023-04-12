Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 8, 2023

April 12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 8, 2023 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT KIRKLAND, ANDREW III 49 COPLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 KLASS, ELLIOT S 30 BUTTERNUT DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 KUHN, DAVID 74 QUEENS LANDING DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

