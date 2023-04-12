Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 8-9, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 8-9, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 8, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ARNOLD, BARBARA S 27 EUGENE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $55.00 ASAJU, BRITTNEY O 231 45 NORTH Z1802, CONROE TX 77304 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 ASHBY, VALERIE M 68 BELMONT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $55.00 ASHFORD, MALVIN J 44 HIGH MANOR DRIVE ...

