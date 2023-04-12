Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, March 9, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 9, 2023 MECHANICS LIEN OFS20 PROPERTIES LLC Favor: 84 LUMBER COMPANY LP Amount: $2,975.08

