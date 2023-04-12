Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 29, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 29, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 29, 2023    49 NOT PROVIDED BPG R5 LLC & BPG R5 LLC Property Address: 349-351 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: VISIONS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1,135,000.00 EASY HOUSING INC Property Address: 193 RIDGEWAY AVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CUCIT, JOSEPH Amount: $100,000.00 EK2 ORCHARD LLC Property Address: 160-164 ORCHARD STREET, WEBSTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo