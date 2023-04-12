Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 30, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 30, 2023    65 NOT PROVIDED 310 CHILD STREET LLC & 310 CHILD STREET LLC Property Address: 366 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $255,600.00 690 RIDGE ROAD WEST LLC Property Address: 688-694 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MAXIMUM INCOME PARTNERS INC Amount: $400,000.00 BREAKENRIDGE, DIANIA C Property Address: 822 FLOWER ...

