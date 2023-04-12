Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, March 9, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 9, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HETRICK, SANDRA H Appoints: FICO, JESSICA LEVESQUE, CAREY E Appoints: LEVESQUE, CAITLIN J WEBSTER, BONNIE L Appoints: WEBSTER, ROBERT W

