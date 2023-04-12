Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY jury convicts man of 2019 murder

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2023 0

A New York Supreme Court jury convicted Piero Scala, 42, of second-degree murder for the death of Cathy O’Brien, 56.

